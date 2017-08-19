I saw reports that I was dating Bill Asamoah as fiction – Maame Serwaa

Actress Clara Benson known popularly as Maame Serwaa has disclosed that she saw reports that she was dating her colleague, Bill Asamoah as fiction.

According to her, she just saw the report as roles they play in movies hence did not make it affect her.

The actress who was speaking in an interview with Accra-based 3FM said “Those stories out there claiming I dated Bill Asamoah are all false. I consider such stories as normal because I know they’re movies and not the real life character as being reported by some journalists”.

She indicated that she has never and will never date a married man in her entire life adding that she has started dating a young guy she is truly in love with.

She said, “I’ve never dated a married man and will never do such a thing”.