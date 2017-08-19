I have NOT QUIT Adom FM – Captain Smart

Adom FM’s Morning Show host, Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart has denied rumours that he has quit working with the Multimedia Group.

Rumours that made rounds on social media and some blogs indicated that Captain Smart has stopped working with Ghana’s number one radio station and was heading to another station.

The wild rumours did not state the reasons behind the vibrant morning show host’s decision to leave Adom FM

Reacting to the rumour on his Facebook wall, Captain Smart indicated that he was still with the station.

“Have just read a news item sent to me by my PD Abu that I have left the Multimedia Group. I want to say it’s not true. I am and will still work for Adom FM,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

The presenter told Adomonline.com’s Kwaku Nti in a later interview that he was shocked at the wild rumours.

“I am shocked at the rumours, I don’t know who’s behind that but I am still a staff of the Multimedia Group and the morning show presented…,” he said.