Dammy Krane: Court strikes out fraud charges

A court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, US, has struck out charges of credit card forgery, armed conspiracy and grand theft filed against Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane.

The artiste, whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, was represented by Erik Courtney when he appeared before judge De La O Miguel on Thursday.

A Private Jet Company, Tap Jets, had alleged that Krane used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its planes.

Dammy Krane was arrested alongside an alleged accomplice, Ilochukwu Gabriel.

He was detained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before making bail.

​The singer, in reaction Thursday night, expressed delight that the case was over.

Tweeting via his handle,@dammy_krane, he wrote:

“First i’ll like to thank GOD, my family, friends and supporters. Without you guys what is my purpose?

“Sometimes life puts you through trials and tribulations, not to bring you down but to make you stronger.

“It will also show you who is truly with you, who really cares.

“But all that aside, CASE CLOSED! IM A FREE MAN lets get back to the music. One love. Back in the studio! ￼ New music on the way”