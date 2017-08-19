Awuley Bembem releases Track-list for Upcoming ‘CourtRoom’ EP





Fast rising Afrobeat & Hip-Hop music artiste Awuley is set to launch his debut EP this year on the 1st of September 2017, following his successful singles ‘Only You’ and ‘Awantu’ which are both off his yet to be released ‘CourtRoom’ EP.

The Bembem Music front-liner Awuley currently has his new video for ‘Only You’ and been featured on some amazing records for some mainstream artist which are soon to be released project.

The 5-track EP has production credit to DJ COLY, REFEER TYM, AND JAY FYN GODWIN (Lead Guitar), Awuley currently has his first official video out for Only You first single off the ‘CourtRoom’ EP

Check out the track-list for ‘CourtRoom’ EP below set to be release on the 1st of September 2017.

1. No Trouble

2. Awantu

3. City Hard

4.Only You

5.So Much Love

Listen to .Awuley – Awantu (Prod. by DJ Coly and Reefer Tym) [Download] off the ‘CourtRoom’ EP

Watch “ONLY YOU: Video Below…

Submitted