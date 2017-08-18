Veteran actress Akorfa Edjaeni lands new role in ‘Amina’





The 48-year-old veteran award-winning actress, Akorfa Edjaeni has recently landed a role in the film “Amina” and arrived today in Tamale ahead of her shoot.

The movie is set to be directed by Kwabena Gyansah and produced by Ananse Entertainment Limited makers of soon to be released TV series Painting the Kings.

This is the maiden feature film by the production company and the director. The cast for the film includes Adjetey Anang, Ama K. Abebrese, Peter Ritchie and first time actress Alhassan Asana playing the lead.

Akofa Edjeani has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts, which she earned from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Her tall list of films includes Harvest at 17, Life in Slow motion, I sing of a Well, Children of the Mountain, Elmina, Suffering to Loose and many others.

Akofa Edjeani is represented by MK Content’s Mawuko Kuadzi.