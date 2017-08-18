Toosweet Annan punches actress Victoria Lebene for saying he’s a womanizer

Actor and model Toosweet Annan has reacted to a claim by his colleague, Victoria Lebene that he is a womanizer.

Miss Lebene on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix posited that Mr. Annan is a womanizer and would not love to have such a guy in her life.

The photo model who chuckled after Zionfelix, host of the show mentioned Toosweet Annan as one of the male stars she can crush on added that he also has a lot of women around him. When asked if her comment meant Toosweet Annan is a philanderer, she hurriedly answered: “oh yes”.

The actor on the same show has denied the claim by Victoria Lebene stating that ladies rather chase him. Toosweet was shocked to hear that he’s been tagged as a womanizer because “I’ve never proposed to her (Victoria) before so I don’t know why she is accusing me of that”



“It is ladies who rather love me or I first show interest in them?” he asked.

He explained that countless ladies chase him is as a result of his celebrity status so people should not be surprised if he makes such a statement.

Toosweet who told Zonfelix, host of the show that he has a four-year old daughter continued that he hardly entertain guys around him because of past experiences so he is mostly seen around ladies and that might also contribute to the perception people have that he is a playboy.

Watch Toosweet Annan on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix below: