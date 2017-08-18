Swedru Akwambo Festival takes off

Mass market radio, Kasapa 102.5FM will light up with all the stars who have come to join the people of Swedru to celebrate the Akwambo Festival on Friday, August 18 through to Sunday August 20.

The celebs to grace the various activities to mark the celebrations are Patoranking, Medikal, Ebony, Choirmaster, Eboo and many others.

‘After Party’ at CLK night club will be held on August 19 and finally wrap up with the Kasapa Alomo Chop Time on Sunday, August, 20 at the Level 3 Pub in Swedru. The concert which will be emceed by Kasapa FM’s top presenters, Gatuso to the Power 7, IBK, Sammi B and Kwame B will feature Patoranking, Medikal, Ebony, Choirmaster, Eboo and other artistes. Also in attendance will be Kasapa FM’s finest DJs, Lastkobo and Perfekt. This year’s Akwambo Music Festival is by courtesy of Kasapa 102.5FM in partnership with Perfect Promotions and sponsored by Alomo Bitters.

