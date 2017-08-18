Shatta Wale’s songs are “bubble gum” – Samini





Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Samini, has described his main rival, Shatta Wale’s songs as “bubble gum”.

Samini told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday that most of Shatta Wale’s tracks disappear as fast as they hit the scene.

Asked if he liked any of Shatta Wale’s songs, Samini said he enjoys ‘Chop Kiss’ and ‘Kakai’.

“I hear a lot of Shatta Wale’s songs like Kakai but I don’t know the lyrics but most of the songs are bubble gum songs like ‘Taking Over’. It’s huge but it’s bubble gum and won’t last for long and not just him, but most of the other Acts as well also produce bubble gum songs these days,” the ‘Linda’ hit maker noted.

Samini, however, admitted Shatta Wale is a great talent and ready to have a world tour with him.