I’m not respected as a legend – A.B Crentsil





Legend high life musician, A B Crentsil feels he has not been treated well as a legend.

Speaking in an interview with Morning Starr host Francis Abban, the 73-year-old said he is not accorded the respect due him as a legend despite his contribution to Ghana music.

“I’m not accorded the respect a legend should be accorded, I don’t think I’m respected as a legend because to become a legend, it’s something that I should be recognized and my reward for a legend is not what I’m seeing and it’s not what I saw when I was declared a legend,” Crentsil stated.

Crenstil added that he should be living like a king at this stage of his life.

“I think I should be living like when you are coming to me you have to call [and] fill some forms, meet some many security, five body guards that should be how I should be living right now,” the musician lamented.