I’ll never date a married man – Maame Serwaa





Young actress based in Kumasi, Maame Serwaa known privately as Clara Benson has said she isn’t interested in being with a married man.

The youngster has been rumoured of having affair with colleague actor, Bill Asamoah but she has denied such allegations.

According to her, she has never dated a married man and will never date one.

“I’ve never dated a married man and will never do such a thing. Those stories out there claiming I dated Bill Asamoah are all false. I consider such stories as normal because I know they’re movies and not the real life character as being reported by some journalists,” Maame Serwaa told 3FM.

Maame Serwaa talked about her relationship with her new found boyfriend after she completed Senior High School.

She said, “I do have a boyfriend… We recently started dating when I completed school.”

When asked of some of the challenges she goes through as an actress she replied,“I don’t really have any pressing challenges but one issue that sometimes bothers me is when some actors ocassionally prevent me from shooting my scenes because I report on set late, but I understand them.”

Commenting on reports that Kumasi based actors and actress can shoot so many scenes for different movies same day, Maame Serwaa said, “It’s never true… Your script is written in English and it’s your responsibility as an actor to do your own translation to twi.”