I kissed Samini…he’s got loving lips – Stephanie Benson

Free spirited, sassy and daring Songstress, Stephanie Benson is the hottest celebrity Mom we have ever seen in Ghana.

She has five children, 3 girls, 2 boys and she marks her 50th birthday today but she can still steal your boyfriend as even Samini was nervous in handling her hotness during their latest work together.

Stephanie was captured with Samini in a pose that left many wondering what could have happened behind the scenes if those two met.

Talking to Berla Mundi on Rhythmz One On One, the Ghanaian/British singer revealed that her photos with Samini are for her new song “Give Me One More” which she will release tomorrow.

Detailing the experience of meeting Samini, she said the Dancehall Act was nervous around him and she had to calm him down.

“So I had to relax him to make things to get things cool” When asked how she relaxed him, she said “of course I kissed him … it was a like a kiss for the video thing … it was gorgeous … he’s got loving lips“.

“He is too hot for his own good” she added.

Stephanie, however, reiterated that there’s no way anything more intimate could have happened between her and Samini because Samini was professional and a gentle man and neither will she cheat on her husband as she has never cheated before.

The Singer is married for 29 years to her white husband who remains the only man she has dated since she was 19.