Glitz style awards comes off tomorrow





The third edition of Ghana’s premier lifestyle brand, Glitz Style Awards, is slated for Saturday, August 19, 2017.

The awards which celebrates individuals setting trends and defying the odds with their Fashion style also seek to strengthen the growing fashion industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards in Ghana.

CEO of the EIB Network Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye (Bola Ray) and The Zone host Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) have been nominated. Bola Ray is vying for the Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year while KOD is competing for the Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year.

The event affords the fashion industry the opportunity to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.

The 2017 Glitz Style Awards has 16 categories, which include:

Red Carpet Designer of the Year

Model of the Year

Style Icon (Board Decision)

Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)

Outstanding Contributor to Fashion/Outstanding Achievement (Board Decision)

Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year

Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity – (Not public voting)

African Designer of the Year

Most Stylish Artiste of the Year

Emerging Designer of the Year

Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year

Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa)

Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet

Fashion Photographer of the Year

Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year

Makeup Artist of the Year