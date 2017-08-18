‘2017 August Worship’ comes off August 20





Gospel artiste Jeshurun Okyere would headline this year’s ‘August Worship’ event.

The event which is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year, is themed; “Perfect God”, and is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 20, at Makers House Chapel International.

Addressing the media at Tulip Inn Hotel, Jeshurun Okyere revealed that this year’s event would feature Nigeria’s finest gospel dynamo, Victoria Orenze and Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.

The “healing stream” hit maker, added that Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye of Makers House would also take his turn to inspire the youth to aspire for higher heights.

He noted that the event would commence at 4:30 pm.

For the first time, the usual venue would be changed from the Accra International Conference Centre to The plush Makers House Chapel international in Kwabenya, a development, which Jeshurun explained, it was as a result of a clash with a national event.

He further bemoaned the lack of event venues in the country and called on those in helm of affairs and private sector to take up initiative to cushion event organisers from the stress they go through.

According to Jeshurun Okyere, the event would impact society and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year among others.

Jeshurun who had two nominations at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has earned two nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards-UK among others.

This year’s August Worship happens to be the 7th edition since the inception of the programme in 2010.