Video: My governorship ambition not a joke – Kcee

Nigerian pop singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has maintained that his bid to contest the Anambra governorship election holding in November is not a joke.

Recall that last week, the singer announced his intention to join the gubernatorial race with the sharing of a campaign banner that bears “Peace and enjoyment for all” as slogan.

Following his announcement, several celebrities have towed the same path, making many question the seriousness of any of them.

But Kcee insists that he’s keen to run.

In a chat with HIP TV, he said: “My campaign manager said I should not speak much about it and that’s what I’m going to stand on. I’m going to be making official statement about it but trust me it’s not a joke.

“I think the youth has to speak up and that’s what I’m saying right now. And I think you have what it takes to do it and I have what it takes so if you believe in yourself, make it rain.”

The singer, who further explained his decision to venture into politics, said he was interested in making an impact on the lives of the masses.

Watch video below: