Video: ‘King Pharaoh’s rap in ‘Odo Esisi Me’ ‘whack’ – Tinny

Hiplife artiste, Nii Addo Quaynor, better known as Tinny, has said that the rap lines of King Pharaoh of Akatakyie fame in the song ‘Odo Esisi Me’ was not good.

Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the ‘Kaa Bu Amε’ hit maker noted that even though the rap lines are fun and have some humour attached to it, he would not identify it as a good rap.

“I can’t listen to a current song now and feel sad because when ‘Odo Esisi Me’ came we were all doing the rap. A good rap is a flow that will get people to sing along with, should be deep and the lyrical content should be almost 100%. But Pharaoh’s flow…. naah,” he said.

Tinny, who was a guest on the show as part of Hitz FM’s Hiplife Month, also revealed that, the countless number of studios springing up has resulted in the recording of ‘disposable songs’ in the music industry.

According to him, it was difficult to get sound engineers or even a studio to record a song back in the day.

“There are a lot of disposable songs in the industry now in Ghana. Way back it was difficult to record songs because of the lack of recording studios. But now there are so many studios around. Some even have studios in their house that is why he have so many disposable songs,” he claimed.

The ‘Mokola Kwakwe’ hit maker stated that every opportunity an artiste gets to record in the studio back in the day, was an avenue for an artiste to release a very good song that will last long in the industry.

The rapper nevertheless added that, it is impossible for a musician to have good songs all the time and that those songs.

Watch the interview below: