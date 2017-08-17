VIDEO: Ice Tee releases new music video for ‘Karakoski’

Europe based Nigerian Hip-hop artiste, Ice Tee born as Asuelimen Igho Tina has dropped another tantalizing music video dubbed: ‘Karakoski’.

The female rapper, who hails from Edo State in Western Nigeria but lives in Austria professed music has being in her blood since childhood hence she believes it’s her call.

In an interview, the versatile rapper who fuses the Afrobeat genre with slick hip hop style disclosed ‘Karakoski’ is her first banger trending the line of the original African Afrobeats; simply because she tends to penetrate into the African market.

Naming music icons Usher, R-Kelly and Akon as stars who boost her vim in the music industry, Ice Tee aims to inspire others through her music to make it in life.

With regards to musicians in Africa, she disclosed that, she looks up to Ghanaian artistes such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and enjoys watching their YouTube videos.

“Karakoski is a sensational Afrobeat- Hip-hop kind of music. I think it’s close to the current African Afrobeats. I pray everyone listens to it. I hope it inspires them and all those who look up to me…” she said.

Check out the video below:

