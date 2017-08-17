Some female fans steal kisses from me – Kinaata





Ghanaian hiplife and highlife rap artiste, Kofi Kinaata known privately as Martin King Arthur has disclsoed that some female fans out of their excitement sometimes pull a fast one by planting a quick kiss on him after his performance.

The ‘Confession’ hitmaker disclosed that because he was oblivious, he didn’t make a fuss about the incident.

According to Kinaata when lovers of his music get on cloud nine, it is difficult to control them so he feels normal to join in the celebrations with them.

“A female fan went to the extent of stealing a kiss from me unawares…I didn’t like it when it occured and can’t also report them because it has already happened so would allow it to slide by,” Kofi Kinaata told Tonight Show host, Andrew Tandoh Adote.

When asked how he is able to cope with total nude pictures sent to him on his phone by wild female fans, Kinaata replied, “Someone else was complaining about that but for me, I won’t complain about it because I see them as fans.”

Commenting on other career he would like to take up in future apart from music, the High Grade Family member disclosed that he he’ll consider writing scripts for film makers.