Samini’s ‘My own’ my new favorite – Shatta Wale





Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has rated Samini’s latest single “My own” as his favorite song at the moment.

In a phone interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Shatta Wale said he enjoys most of Samini’s songs and that he one of his favorite artiste when it comes to dancehall music.

Asked which of Samini’s songs his favorite is, Shatta said “I think I like a couple of his songs, ‘Linda’, ‘where my baby dey’…he has good songs and I think I like most of his songs but I think I like his latest song ‘My own’, it’s my favourite song at the moment”.

The mid-tempo jam produced by DJ Frass has received massive thumb ups from industry players and music lovers in general.

Listen to the audio below: