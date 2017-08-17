Samini, Shatta Wale ‘Collabo’ on Starr Chat





Dancehall rivals Shatta Wale and Samini ‘ended’ their long beef with a freestyle collaboration on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday.

In an interview with Bola Ray, the arch rivals were put to test for a collabo on air.

Over the years there has been tension between the two dancehall acts with each claiming to be king of the genre, but they both acknowledge each other’s talent and contribution to the music industry in Ghana.

Shatta Wale acknowledged Samini for paving way for the likes of him.

“I want to tell him that he has paved the way for some of us and we really respect him for that. We thank him for his understanding and the love he has for the industry. People feel may be I have stepped on his toe and all that but he is a brother and he knows what he is about, big ups Samini, Long live Samini”.

