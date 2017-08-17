Samini is an idol – Shatta Wale confesses

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has described his arch-enemy Samini as an idol to Ghana music.

Over the years there has been tension between the two dancehall acts with each claiming to be king of the genre, but they both recognised each other’s talent and contribution to the music industry in Ghana.

According to Shatta Wale, Samini has been a legend in the industry and he has also come to help Ghana Music to grow.

He noted that Samini has people that follow him and really like what he does and that makes him an icon.

“I have always said it and I will say it, I think we have people to always celebrate. Samini has been a legend in our industry and I believe he has helped Ghana music grow. He is one of my favorite artistes when it comes to the genre of my career. I believe he is an icon to Ghana because most youth that support Shatta Wale also love Samini so everybody should know that he [is] a big star and he needs to be celebrated,” he said.

Shatta Wale further acknowledged Samini for paving the way for the likes of him.

“I want to tell him that he has paved the way for some of us and we really respect him for that. We thank him for his understanding and the love he has for the industry. People feel maybe I have stepped on his toe and all that but he is a brother and he knows what he is about, big ups Samini, long live Samini,” he concluded.