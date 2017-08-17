Nollywood actress almost killed on her birthday

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed how she was almost killed by robbers on her birthday!

According to her, she was driving out of an orphanage in Nigeria after a donation when armed robbers attacked her.

Angela Okorie said she escaped unharmed due to the power of God.

Taking to Instagram to recount her ordeal, she wrote:

The God that does what no man can do be lifted high, Still on my birthday i almost got shot by some robbers 30 minutes ago while I was driving out of an orphanage home, this same God intervened, tell me why i won’t worship him forever, thank you Jesus, I owe you my life, am greatful.

