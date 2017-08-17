Legend Samini must be celebrated – Shatta Wale





Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has praised rival Samini as an icon who is worth celebrating.

Shatta Wale told Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday that Samini is one of his favorite artists.

“I have always said it, and will always say it again that there are people we need to celebrate. He has been a legend in our industry and I believe he has done what he can to help Ghana music grow, he is one of my favorite artiste when it comes to the genre of music and dancehall. He has followed and he is an icon to Ghana and he is one great Star that we should always respect and celebrate”.

Shatta Wale added that beef in the music industry is just to make the entertainment industry boom.

“Samini will tell you that he knows much about what I’m doing, we are doing business so our fans should really understand one thing that anytime they see Samini and I beefing and stuff like that is something to just make the entertainment industry boom.

“It’s for it to look nice even in Jamaica and elsewhere it happens and the musicians still talk, it’s same as Politicians, and fans should get it clear that we can beef and other things but when we meet we talk”.