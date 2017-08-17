Jewel Ackah should be grateful to NDC – Anita De Soso





The national vice chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita De Soso has called on veteran high life musician Jewel Ackah to be grateful to the party.

According to Mrs De Soso, the musician is peddling falsehood that the party has abandoned him and should be grateful to the party.

“He should be grateful to the NDC. Maybe he doesn’t know there are equally sick NPP people suffering in their rooms. We [NDC] have shown him love before, if someone has helped with a huge amount today, he shouldn’t easily forget the immediate past,” she told Accra-based Neat FM.

“Is he [Jewel Ackah] trying to say he would have been catered for if he was an NPP member?” she questioned.

According to the ‘Joyce Sane Bra’ singer, the National Democratic Congress neglected him after he sacrificed his musical career for the party.

The composer of the party’s anthem was recently gifted $10,000 from Zylofon media.