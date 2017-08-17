I regret composing ‘Moses’ song – A B Crenstil





Legend highlife musician, A B Crentsil has said he regrets composing his song “Moses” which generated so much controversy in the country leading to its subsequent ban on radio.

In an exclusive interview with Morning Starr host, Francis Abban Thursday, the veteran musician said the song was meant to create fun and nothing else.

Recounting the recording of the song and the genesis of the controversies which led to its ban, A B Censtil said he was only joking and God knows he was.

“You know sometimes you put words together to create laughter, so after rehearsing it, we taped it and I played it in my car and together with my friends we will laugh over it and then a friend came for a copy and I told him this is just for fun so we had to be careful with it, and before I realized it was in the hands of a record seller, selling the small copy I had made out of my rehearsal and then it was all over and before I could say jack it was everywhere”.

Asked if he will re-record the song over again if given another chance, Crenstil said he would never record such a song again.

“No it’s over, I don’t think I helped people with this song but in some way, the way they laughed over it, God himself knows I was joking, I was making fun for people to laugh, that’s all,” he told Aban.