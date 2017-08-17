History in the Making: King Ayisoba to perform in South Korea

After playing thirty shows in eight European countries this year, legendary Ghanaian traditional Artiste; King Ayisoba will again be Performing in South Korea with his Kologo Band.

The king of Kologo music will be the first Ghanaian musician to perform in the Asian country. Ironically, this is not the first time the ‘I Want to see you my father’ hitmaker will be performing in an Asian country as he has already performed to a crowd of over five thousand music enthusiasts in China just a year ago.

The show which would take place on the 24th,August,2017,will witness performances from some top acts from Europe and host country South Korea with King Ayisoba being the only musician from Africa .

In 2007, King Ayisoba became the first Ghanaian traditional artiste to win the coveted top prize at the MTN Ghana music awards.He is currently the most toured Ghanaian musician.

In 2014,he made another history as the first Ghanaian artist to perform over 1hour on stage with his Kologo Band at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark which happens to be one of the biggest festivals in Europe.

King Ayisoba learnt how to play the kologo (a traditional two stringed guitar) from his grandfather, a traditional healer. He started playing music at pito bars and festivals and soon became a musical prodigy, known throughout Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. His musical career and fame grew from strength to strength.

Having conquered the waters in his home region, King Ayisoba felt that he had accomplished everything he could at home, and he headed for Accra. By an act of fate, he met and struck a partnership with the late Terry BonChaka.

The pair soon became the toast of every performance across the country as they stunned audiences with their unique blend of flawless traditional instrumentations and rhythms. Their reign ended abruptly with the tragic death of Terry in a motor accident.

Names like Reagan Mends aka Online Surgeon of Hot 93,9Fm/ editor of Razzonline.com and Panji Anoff;CEO of Pidgen Music can never be omitted when reckoning the success story of King Ayisoba.

Watch King Ayisoba perform at Roskilde Festival in the video below!

