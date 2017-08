Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale won ‘Artiste of the Year – Africa‘ at the 2017 African Pride Awards.

The awards scheme was held at the Grand Ballroom at the Montcalm, England on Sunday, August 13, 2017. Also known as The People’s Choice Awards, it recognizes, celebrates and honours Africans who have impacted positively in the African Diaspora community.

Nineteen other personalities and organizations also took home awards.

The event was hosted by comedian Eddie Kadi.