Shatta Wale can never take my crown – Samini





Ghanaian dancehall artiste Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini has stated that he is still the number one dancehall artiste in the country.

A section of music loving fans have stated that Samini’s reign has been usurped by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Both Samini and Shatta Wale have been beefing at each other over the last few years with the latter constantly stating the former is past his best.

But Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, Samini stated that for any musician to take his crown, that artiste must have been relevant for at least 10 years.

“I have always been number 1,” the Linda hitmaker said on Wednesday.

The award winning artiste added “I didn’t go anywhere…I have always been there…because you have to be relevant for 10 years straight and u must have a MOBO BLACK before one can compare what they are doing to me.”

The CEO of the High Grade Family label added that he has never been frightened by the emergence of Shatta Wale adding that most of the things said by the leader of the Shatta Movement were false and beyond the belt.

Samini was born on 22 December 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste from Wa, in the Upper West region.

His genre of music is a melodious mixture of highlife, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. He terms his brand of music as the “African dancehall”. He signed his first record deal with Ashanti International. Samini started his own record label after he left the aforementioned label.

Samini has released Six studio albums, with all being highly successful on the commercial market. Samini’s success and recognition began when his first single, Linda, was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artistes.