Prh Recordz signs on Dr. Ray Beat





Artist management, Marketing and Events Company, Prh Recordz has signed on Ghanaian record producer and mix engineer, Nana Yaw Nkrumah, known in showbiz as Dr. Ray Beat.

Dr. Ray beat is Known for producing hit songs such as Kofi Kinaata’s – Ohh Azay, Atom– Y3 Wo Krom, Adane Best’s – Gyata Bi, Akoo Nana’s – Amponsah, Barima Sidney’s – Comfortable Lead & Time Asooo (Onaapo NPP Version) and a host of others.

Dr. Ray Beat is not limited to a particular genre of music and this can be seen in his impressive production catalog, having worked with almost all Ghanaian mainstream artists as well as high-profile international acts including ;May7ven (UK),Reggie N Bollie (UK).

Prh Recordz owned by Patrick Darkwa Asomaning and Rosario Hammond has artistes such as Ennwai ,Natty Lee, Lino Beezy among others under their record label.