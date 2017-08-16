Naa Ashorkor resumes work after giving birth





Media Personality Naa Ashorkor has resumed work months after she gave birth. Ashorkor gave birth to her first child, a boy, some three years after she married.

Prior to taking an extended leave, she was the host of mid-morning show ‘The Zone’ on Starr 103.5 FM, and also hosted ‘Tales From The Powder Room’ on GHOneTV.

Nana Aba Anamoah, her colleague at the Ridge-based Television station posted a video on Instagram of herself and Ashorkor saying: “guess who resumed? Naa Ashorkor with a bundle of joy. Still looking very sexy.”

The video finds Ashorkor waving, showing her back and then her face to the camera.

Naa Ashokor is the host of TV Show, Tales From The Powder Room (GH One TV). She’s also the host for one of Ghana’s most celebrated beauty pageants Miss Malaika Ghana. She’s also the host of a midmorning show dubbed The Zone which runs every weekday on the Accra-Based Starr FM

She’s best known for starring in the Perfect Picture (2009), by Award Winning Director Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Iroko TV’s Poisoned Bait – A Movie Series directed by Leila Djansi.

She won the Award for Best Actress in 2010 at the African Movie Academy awards for her role played in The Perfect Picture.

Naa Ashorkor also starred alongside industry greats such as Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo, Anima Misa Amoah and Adjetey Anang in Adam’s Apples – an Award Winning Ghanaian Movie Series by Sparrow Productions that run from 2010 – 2013