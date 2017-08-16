I want to collaborate with Stonebwoy – Kofi Kinaata

Award-Winning Songwriter and Fante rapper, Kofi Kinaata has disclosed that he is yearning to collaborate with multiple award-winning dancehall act and CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the ‘Last Show’ hit maker indicated that, the BET award winner, Stonebwoy passed through the High Grade Family as a senior hence the reason he would want to collaborate with him as ‘family’ artistes.

“I have not worked with a lot of people. I would want to work with Stonebwoy. He is my senior in high grade. He went with the same school with me so I think it’s best to feature him…,” he said.

Successful people, he said are persons who work in a smart manner and this principle, he added has been guiding him.

He therefore urged every Tom, Dick and Harry artistes seeking to breakthrough the entertainment industry to passionately keep up with their creative works in order to attain the limelight.

“Life shouldn’t be too hard. We have to work smart and not harder. That’s a principle. It should be jovial. I move slowly like a lion. When you do something and people like it, you keep on keeping on. That is how you win. If I didn’t win the hip life song of the year I would have been worried. Hip life is a gift…,” he said.