I smoke ‘wee’; legalize it – Samini





Dancehall great, Samini has called for the decriminalization of the use of marijuana [wee] in Ghana.

According to the one-time artiste of the year who has confessed to smoking marijuana, if Ghana should legalize the banned substance and allow farmers to grow the plant for export and not for consumption, the country will make a lot of fortune.

“There are countries that have made fortunes from exporting marijuana and it’s not just for smoking or recreational use, I’m talking about the other 33,000 uses of the plant. We can make jeans fabric from the plant, we can make oil from the plant. If Ghana’s economy is struggling and there’s a plant not meant to be used on the streets of Ghana, let’s plant it and export it to the streets that they use it and collect money from them. Because they have legalized it there, so why not send it to them. A farmer who has a good soil who can grow acres of marijuana should be able to grow it, package it and send it to who buys it so that we make money for the economy,” Samini told Bola Ray on Starr Chart on Starr FM Wednesday.

The Best African Act at the 2006 MOBO Awards also disclosed that he last smoked marijuana, was some months back in Seattle in the United States of America where it’s been legalized.