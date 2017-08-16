I have no beef with Hammer – Kwaw Kesse

Controversial Ghanaian Hip-Hop rapper, Emmanuel Botwe, known by his stage name Kwaw Kesse has rubbished reports circulating on social media that he has a feud with the founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group, Hammer born as Edward Nana Poku Osei.

In an interview with KMJ on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM, Kwaw Kesse claimed even if Hammer had faulted him, he will apologize on his behalf; indicating Hammer is more than a ‘Godfather’ to him.

“Hammer is always the man. I have no beef with hammer. If he fights or insults me, I will have to go and beg. Even if he is at fault, I will plead with him…” he said.

The ‘Kati boom’ hit maker further disclosed that he is working with other producers due to the sudden dynamism in the music industry as such there exist no feud between them.

Hip-life as a popular genre, Kwaw Kesse claimed has been a blessing to him since its puts food on his table hence he encourages everyone to celebrate it.

“I am trying other avenues, the kind of music we hear now are not like what we do nowadays reason I am working with different producers.

“Hip-life has been a gift. All these artistes are influenced by hip-life. You can’t say it’s a curse when it’s putting food on people’s table. We have to celebrate it. People are singing and wailing to it. We can’t say it’s a curse…” he maintained.