‘Come witness the difference’ between Shatta Wale and I – Stonebwoy





Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy has called on his fanbase to “come and witness the difference” between himself and headline artistes of the maiden edition of Ghana Meets Naija UK: Shatta Wale and Burna Boy.

On Tuesday evening, the ‘People Dey‘ act posted a photo of the artwork of the event on Snapchat with caption: come and witness the difference, followed by a laughing emoji.‘

In recent weeks, Stonebwoy and Wale have thrown ‘shade’ at each other through their Social Media accounts. The battle for supremacy or who is the King of the music genre is believed to be the cause of the friction between the two.

The maiden edition of Ghana Meets Naija will take place on Friday, August 25 at Building 6, o2, London.

Shatta Wale, and Burna Boy are headline artistes. They will be supported by Stonebwoy, Eugy, and Kwamz and Flava and an impressive selection of Ghanaian and Nigerian Disc Jockeys.

The concert follows a successful one held in Ghana in May 2017.

Started in 2011, the Ghana Meets Naija franchise is yet West Africa’s biggest night in music bringing together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria for a day’s celebration of musical rivalry from across the two countries.

Over the years, the event has hosted some of the continent’s biggest names in music.

The concert is powered by Empire Ghana, with support from RigWorld, Menzgold, uniBank and British Airways