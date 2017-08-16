A missing hiplife artiste used juju to end my career – Akasanoma

Highlife musician Akasanoma, now Tayo, has blamed a fellow colleague artiste as the cause of his downfall in the music industry.

In an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he claimed that the artiste, who has gone missing, took him to spiritualists to jeopardise his career.

Declining to reveal that identity of the said musician, he said the person featured on one of his songs but the song never came out.

“He is very very successful and still a successful musician, he has done many music collaborations but he is currently missing, every citizen in Ghana knows he is missing,” Akasanoma said.

Asked if it is Castro? He answered saying; “No, I have not mentioned anybody’s name, people say Castro is dead, some say he is alive and others say he is in Lagos.”

According to him, that person “does all kinds of music genres including Afropop, highlife, hiplife and manages a footballer as well,” he added.

However, on the heels of the statement made by Akasanoma, hiplife musician Akoo Nana who was not amused by the proclamation called into the show.

Akoo Nana claimed that he thinks Castro is the musician Akasanoma was referring to because every citizen in this country is aware Castro is missing.

Asserting that “In the whole Ghana everyone knows Castro is the missing musician, he does dancehall and afropop; which artiste in Ghana is versatile like him?”

When pushed to clarify if he thinks Akasanoma is referring to Castro, Akoo Nana replied, “Yes.”