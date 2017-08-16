2017 Chale Wote Arts Festival kicks off





The 2017 edition of the annual Chale Wote street art festival has been launched.

The week-long celebration christened: ‘WATA MATA,’ was opened with energetic performances from cultural groups, a procession from Brazil house to the James Fort and exhibitions.

For the past seven years, the festival has gained recognition from people from all walks of life and it is aimed at promoting the creative and arts industry of Ghana.

According to the organizers, it will be graced by over 200 artists from Ghana and around the globe including Kenya, Poland, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, U.S, France, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Australia.

The climax of the festival falls on Saturday, August 19, 2017.