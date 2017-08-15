United States coast guard team assesses security at Takoradi port

The US Coast guard team also visited the Takoradi port to assess its security level. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502807764_453_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Takoradi Port, which is undergoing expansion in order to increase vessel calls has been audited by officials from the United State Coast guard as part of their routine auditing of port facilities.

The audit is in line with the International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) code, which came into being in the early part of 2004 and aimed at implementing and enforcing high security measures to prevent the act of terrorism and other security threats in ports and their facilities.

The team was received and briefed by the Director of Takoradi Port, Ebenzer Afedzi and the Harbour Master, Captain Richmond Quayeson.

They visited the various entry and exit points of the Takoradi port to assess control mechanisms put in place by Ghana’s Port Authority.

The team observed a high and full compliance on the part of Takoradi Port.

