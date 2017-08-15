Tema Fshing Harbour management engages players in fishing industry

Business News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

The Director of Tema Port, Edward Osei addressing stakeholders

Management of the Tema Fishing Harbour has held its quarterly engagement with stakeholders in the fishing industry.

The engagements offer a platform where companies and individuals involved in the fishing industry come together to deliberate and discuss issues of common concern that will help to advance the laws of the fishing harbour.

Stakeholders were educated on maritime pollution bill and developments that will be taking place in the fishing harbour to advance the fishing business.

The Deputy Minister of Transport who is also the Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Titus-Glover entreated fishing vessel owners to ensure at all times that their vessels are sea worthy so as to avert accidents.

He cautioned those who use unorthodox methods of fishing to refrain from the practice. Commending the management of the Fishing Harbour for the quarterly stakeholder engagements, Titus Glover said the Transport Ministry is prepared to implement recommendations from the stakeholder engagement.

The Director of Tema Port, Edward Osei said management of the port will continue to create a congenial environment for all stakeholders that operate in the fishing harbour.

He also charged the stakeholders to contribute effectively towards ensuring that work becomes smooth in the Fishing Harbour.

The General Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, Samuel Kumi Adjei-Sam said management is working assiduously to improve the sanitation situation at the fishing harbour.