Shirley Frimpong-Manso convicted for unpaid workers’ SSNIT





An Accra District Magistrate Court has fined Ghanaian film producer and director of Sparrow Productions Limited Shirley Frimpong-Manso for failing to pay the SSNIT contributions of her workers.

The popular movie producer was fined 600 Ghana cedis by the Magistrate Court.

Prosecutor, Nana Akua Annimwaa Thompson told the court presided over by Dr. Worlanyo Kotoltu, that sparrows production failed to pay the SSNIT contributions of workers totaling 64,203,52 Ghana cedis.

Frimpong-Manso was not in court last Saturday when judgment was pronounced. However, her representative, Kenneth Attoh, a director of the company, was convicted on his admission of guilt.

According to Nana Thompson, the company was in arrears between September 2011 and June 2016, adding that the employer was notified of her indebtedness, but she did not comply.

The movie producer would serve a 14-day imprisonment if she defaults in paying the fine.