Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Charter House, others win at Maiden Ghana Event Awards





A historic night indeed as anticipated when the first ever GHANA Event Awards (GEA)2017 came off on Friday at the plush African Regent Hotel Accra.

The event which aimed to award and recognise organizations as well as individuals who create and successfully execute incredible events as well as their immerse contribution to events in Ghana in our industry had winners like Berla Mundi, Jerry Adjorlolo, swag of Africa, VGMA, EMY Awards among others…C.E.O of charter House Mrs Theresa Ayoade was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The night wouldn’t have been complete without the breathtaking performances from the Lekzy Decomic, Ephraim, Kidi,and Josh Blakk’s acoustic band with a full house,top dignitaries aside the Gallant board,like George Quaye,actress Gloria Sarfo, DKB, Face of Eventguide Betty Ofosu,ace presenter Amanda Jissi,Musician Kwaku T, Kulaperry (Kulaperry Outlook) etc were some notable faces that graced the occasion.. With the beautiful Eli Kharis(EIB network) hosting guests on the red carpet, Kwame A. A Opoku and Beautiful radio host A.J sarpong and of EIB network also took charge of the main auditorium with their super emceeing skills.

In all, a good and historic night was experienced,as the Ghana Event Awards fever still trends,here is the full list of winners on the night #GEA2017 Awardees list:

Best Emerging Event 2016 – Emy Awards

Best Event Set up 2016 – After the Storm Concert

Best Event Photographer 2016 – Swag of Africa

Best Event MC (Male) 2016 – Jerry Adjorlolo

Best Event MC (Female) 2016 – Berla Mundi

Best Event Sponsor – Vodafone Ghana

Best Event Company 2016 – Charter House

Best Regional Event 2016 – Fancy Gadam and Stonebwoy Peace Concert (Northern Region)

Ghana’s Favorite Event 2016 – Rappaholic

Event of the year 2016 – VGMA

Life Time Achievement Award 2016 – Mrs Theresa Ayoade(CEO, Charter House)

This event was powered by Eventguide in association with the Ministry of Tourism and the National Commission on Culture. Sponsored by Lesfam company limited, Kaya Tours, Asi.com, EIB Network, Twellium Industries and African Regent Hotel, Dirt Entertainment, Malta Guinness and Carly Beads.

