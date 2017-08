The 18 year-old midfielder made his debut for the club last Sunday



Ghanaian international midfielder Samuel Boateng has officially joined Tajikistan second-tier side FC Kuktosh.

Boateng completed the year deal with the side after a successful trial period with the side.

The 18 year-old midfielder made his debut for the club last Sunday in his side’s 3-0 away win over FC Eskhata in the Tajik second-tier league.

Boateng joined FC Kuktosh from Ghanaian lower-tier side Black Arrows FC.

