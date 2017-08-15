Razak Brimah left out Sundowns Champions League team

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that Razak Brimah will not be available for the club’s CAF Champions League campaign following the late arrival of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Spain.

The ex-Cordoba shot-stopper joined the Brazilians after the departure of Wayne Sandilands to Orlando Pirates.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old goalie has now been restricted only to the domestic competitions as the registration of players for Africa’s premier club competition ended on Friday.

“Brimah’s ITC came late, so Razak is not registered for the Champions League. So he will help Denis [Onyango] in the local programme. We have Thela because we can’t go with two [goalkeepers],” Mosimane told media at the 2017/18 Absa Premiership launch.

However, Pitso Mosimane says he will give Razak lots of playing time as international games are affecting the output of incumbent Denis Onyango.

“Razak is number one for Ghana. Denis is number one for Uganda. I have to give Razak a chance because Denis misses a lot of games and international games are affecting him, so I will try give Razak a chance.”

Brimah has lost his number one spot in Ghana’s senior national team to Maritzburg United goalie Richard Ofori.