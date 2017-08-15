Rawlings advised to dump NDC for wife’s NDP

Politics of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

A Member of the New Patriotic Party’s Communication team, Yazeed Adam has asked former President and founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings to join his wife at NDP since he is not welcome by members of his own political party, National Democratic Congress.

According to the Techiman-based communicator, is it worrying that although the former President worked hard to make the party what it is today, ‘some babies with sharp teeth’ tear him apart and vilify him like a nobody in the party.

He indicated that like he did in building the NDC into a formidable force, the former president should join forces with his wife to build another formidable force that will hand the existing political parties a run for their money during electioneering periods

He said “Since he is still strong and has a lot of meaningful contributions to make in Ghana politics but the current NDC leadership wouldn’t allow him talk, my candid opinion is for our Father to leave the NDC for them, join her wife Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in the NDP where he will be allowed to operate fully”.

The communicator indicated that attempts by Rawlings to take back his party by planting his boys in vital positions will be futile since the Mahama boys have the resources and will quash any attempt by Rawlings through manipulating elections with their resources.