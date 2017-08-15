Police woman found dead in her room

The deceased, Stella Acheamponmaa Adupie was found lifeless on her bed <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502772944_16_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A 30-year-old police Constable has been found dead in her room at Sefwi Asawinso in the Western region.

The deceased, Stella Acheamponmaa Adupie was found lifeless on her bed when she failed to report to work Monday.

A resident, Nana Kojo Prekese in an interview on Adom News said Constable Stella was very healthy and did not show any sign of ailment.

He indicated that her death has shocked all her colleagues including the Asawinso Police Commander, DSP Richard Boahen.

Nana Kojo noted that, after several calls without answer, the police decided to go to her house only to find her unconscious when they broke into her room.

“The police quickly rushed her to the hospital but the doctors said she died Sunday dawn” he added.

