PHOTOS: Stars storm Dr Poundz father’s funeral

Ghanaian radio presenter from Cape Coast, Dr Poundz known in real life as Maximous Addae Mensah buried father, Samuel G. Mensah on 12th August 2017.
The Hitz FM presenter Dr Poundz lost his father few months ago. The burial and the final funeral rites were held at the Apostles Church in Brofoyaw, opposite Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School in Cape Coast over the weekend.
The funeral of the radio presenter’s late father attracted lot of celebrities who were there to show their support.
Some of the celebrities include Samini, Kinaata, Yaa Pono, Bisa Kdei, Bullet of Ruff N Smooth, Quarme Zaggy, Koo Ntakra, Kalyboss, Andy Dosty, DKB, Ayesem, Jungo, Real MC, Akapo among others.
Kindly check out some of the pictures from the funeral grounds.