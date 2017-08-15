Olympics’ woes are self inflicted – Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-08-15

The Dade Boys are currently lying 15th on the league log <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502807932_822_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Management Member of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics Fred Pappoe says most of the problems of the club are self-inflicted and adds that he hopes those charged with the responsibility of managing the club have learned their lessons.

Olympics have endured a turbulent campaign in this year’s Ghana Premier League and with only six games to the end of the season; they are heavily tipped as one of the candidates that could be relegated.

The Dade Boys, as Olympics are affectionately called, are currently lying 15th on the 16 team league with 24 points after Match Day 24.

Asked if he can assure the teaming supporters of the club if they team can and will survive relegation at the end of the season, Pappoe said he can’t give any assurances but said management will do all it can to help the team survive.

“As for assurances, it is only God who can give assurances but what I can say to our teaming fans and numerous admirers is that we on the Board and Management will do our utmost best and sacrifice everything in our power to make sure the club survives”.

“As to whether or not we will succeed in that venture, it is for the good Lord to say. It is sad that we got ourselves in this position and it is actually self- inflicted. I hope we have all learned our lessons from it”, he said on the Legends Football Night Show on GH One.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on a month long break and would resume on August 27.