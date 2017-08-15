Ollenu Ashitey to return to action in three weeks

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-08-15

Asante Kotoko attacker Ollenu Ashittey should be back to full fitness in two to three weeks time, this is according to coach Steve Polack

The former Hearts player is the only member of the team yet to recover from their fatal bus accident which happened last month.

“It’s going to take two or three weeks before he can start playing again. But he’s beginning to get himself into the rhythm; he’s started walking and doing a few exercises so I’m glad he’s out of the danger now.” Said coach Pollack ahead of their MTN FA Cup quarter final game with Nea Salamina

“But it’ll be two or three weeks before he can even think of playing.”