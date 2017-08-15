Nana Addo’s ‘sakawa governance’ ‘endangering’ politicians – Chief Biney

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2017

Politicians in the country are fast becoming endangered species under the Akufo-Addo administration who would soon be persecuted by voters, a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said.

Chief Biney said the constant breach of the promises made to the electorates by the party during campaign upon assumption of office is making the electorate lose hope in politicians.

“If you consider the sakawa and diabolic means in which the current administration is governing, then you can notice that politicians won’t be taken seriously in some time to come…they are going to make campaigning really difficult…,” he said.

According to Chief Biney who is rumoured to be seeking to contest the deputy national organizer of the NDC, the broken promises of the NPP administration is becoming one too many and hence called on the administration to be careful as their actions and inactions are affecting politicians in the country.

The broken promises, Chief Biney listed include the clamping down of galamsey instead of regulating it as has been promised by the Akufo-Addo 2016 campaign.

Another, he said is the free SHS programme which the NPP had promised would involve all SHS students and not first years as the government is seeking to introduce.

Chief Biney had earlier argued that he sees the Free SHS programme as a scholarship scheme and not a free education programme by the government.

The latest, he said is the decision of the government to put a quota on the admission of nurses into various health training schools in the country.

The Ministry of Health last week announced that it is introducing quota system in the nursing profession to help improve the quality of nurses in the country.

This new directive means public and private institutions accredited to train nurses in the country will reduce their intake by almost 1, 600 in 2017.

And this, Chief Biney said is a form of ‘tricking shot’ from the NPP against the nursing trainees in the country who have been promised of a restoration of their training allowance which was cancelled by the Mahama administration.

That promise, according to Chief Biney made nurses vote massively against the NDC in 2016 but “we have forgiven the nurses for voting against the NDC in their numbers in the 2016 elections”.

The failure to fulfill promises, Chief Biney said is affecting all politicians and hence called on Nana Addo to ensure to fulfill all and not part of his major promises.