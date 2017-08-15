Miss Universe Ghana partners Smile Train Africa

Through this collaboration, Menaye Donkor, CEO and National Director for Miss Universe Ghana, will be the Goodwill Ambassador for Smile Train in Ghana and will help raise awareness of the issues faced by children living with untreated clefts. As a part of her commitment, Menaye will be visiting some of Smile Train’s local partner hospitals in Accra during their cleft week to see the local surgeons perform life-changing cleft surgeries firsthand and interact with some of the patients. This will be in addition to her participation at the Cleft Palate Speech Camp.

Smile Train’s sustainable model provides training, funding and resources to empower local doctors in 85+ developing countries to provide 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care in their own communities. It is estimated that 748 children in Ghana are born with clefts every year. Smile Train Ghana has more than 6 local partner hospitals and 12 partner surgeons who are on the ground helping children with clefts 365 days a year. To date Smile Train has provided cleft repair surgery to more than 2,000 patients in Ghana.

Smile Train provides financial support to help cover the costs for surgery and has also provided support for crucial safety equipment like pulse oximeters and surgical instruments and supplies like scalpels and sutures. All of these investments make not only a significant number of incremental surgeries possible, but also makes these surgeries safer and of higher quality.