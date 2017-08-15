Kevin-Prince Boateng wins Carranza Trophy with Las Palmas

play videoKevin-Prince Boateng in action for Las Palmas <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502807877_415_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng returned from injury to power UD Las Palmas to victory over Malaga in the Carranza Trophy.

Boateng, who missed chunk of Las Palmas’ pre-season friendly games with an injury, returned in their last preparatory game before their Friday’s clash with Valencia in the Spanish LaLiga opener.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring for the Canaria-based outfit through penalty in the 39th minute after Dani Castellano was brought down by Malaga defender Miguel Cifuentes.

Spanish attacker Pedro Bigas came off the bench to head home Pedro Tana’s lofty corner kick to hand Manolo Marquez’s side the trophy in their maiden appearance.

The former AC Milan ace will hope to better his last season’s 10 goal tally when they kick off their campaign at the Estadio Mestalla on Friday.

