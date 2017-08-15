I accepted Black Stars job to prove that I’m not selfish – Olele

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150106940064497"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/1502808021_699_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana national team goalkeepers’ coach, Richard Kingson says he accepted the job just to prove some people he is “not selfish”.

Speaking to starrsportsgh.com, the former international revealed that moving into the coaching sphere actively was not his immediate aim after retiring from football.

“This thing that I am doing is not part of my plans,” Olele revealed.

According to him, he was challenged by criticisms that he was unwilling to pass on the knowledge and skills acquired all over the years to the next generation.

“But I want to prove some people wrong that I am not selfish because that is what some people told me.

“The next thing I wanted to do after goalkeeping was farming and not to become a goalkeeper’s trainer,” he mentioned.

Richard Kingson was recently appointed as one of Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah’s backroom for the next two years.

قالب وردپرس

Comments